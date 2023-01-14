World and Commonwealth hurdles champion Tobi Amusan has been named the EKOFM person of the year 2022.

To win the award, Amusan, pooled a total of eighty-nine votes ahead of Ejiro Otarigho, a tanker driver, who drove a burning fuel tanker away from residential area at Agbarho in Delta State in order to save lives of residents and Daniel Amah, a Policeman, who rejected the sum of two hundred thousand dollars bribe from armed robbery suspects in Kano State.

Presenting the award to Amusan, the General Manager of Radio Lagos/EKOFM, Olajide Lawal, advised Amusan not to rest on her oars but continue working hard adding that the award should serve as a motivation for the Ogun State born athlete to continue her brilliant performances on the international scene.

While stressing that the reward for hard work is more work, the station’s General Manager, said the athlete should be proud of being associated with President Ousegun Obasanjo, former United States of America President, Bill Clinton, late Nelson Mandela of South Africa, Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi, who were past winners of the award.

Amusan’s manager, Lanre Vigo, said the athlete, who thanked the station’s management for the award, is delighted to be nominated as the winner of EKOFM Person of the year award, adding that Amusan had promised to make the country proud by repeating similar feat in 2023 athletics championships.

The annual event, which is being organized by the Current Affairs Directorate of Radio Lagos/EKOFM, is part of the Directorate’s efforts in recognizing and appreciating Nigerians who engaged in a unique and worthy activity to a community, society or the country at large.