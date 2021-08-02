Team Nigeria’s medal hope at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics was brightened on Sunday as Tobi Amusan and Enoch Adegoke qualified for the final of their events.

Oluwatobiloba Amusan won the first semi-final of the 100m hurdles in 12.62s.

After 21 years, she became the first Nigerian since Glory Alozie at Sydney 2000 to qualify for the 100m Hurdles final at the Olympics.

Glory Alozie made it to the final of women’s 100m hurdles at Sydney 2000 before switching her nationality to Spain.

