Nigeria’s track sensations Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume have made giant leaps in the World Athletics Women Chart.

From being ranked 43rd in September 2021, Tobi Amusan is now in the top 10, moving up 38 places to being ranked 5th in the world while her compatriot and friend Ese Brume moved up 32 places from being ranked 93rd in the world to 61st within the same period.

Both Amusan and Brume have had a remarkable year with amazing results in all the international competitions they were involved in.

Amusan set a new world record in the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.12s, became a World Champion in Eugene, Oregon at the World Athletics Championships and successful defended her Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham. Earlier in the year, she won gold for Nigeria at the African senior Athletics Championships in Mauritius.

Ese Brume won a silver medal for Nigeria at the World Athletics Championships in Long Jump, and struck Gold at the Commonwealth Games.