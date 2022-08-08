From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen has commended the female athletes at the just concluded Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022, for changing the narratives for the image of Nigeria for the best, by hurling in gold medals to place Nigeria on the global arena as the best African Team in the competition.

In a statement she personally signed, Tallen said there is a need to celebrate the Nigerian Women and Girls, as they continue to redefine Nigeria in the eyes of the world.

“As a mother would not allow her home to crumble in any ailing situation, the young women on the Team Nigeria to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham have risen to the challenge of changing the narratives for the image of Nigeria for the best, by hurling in gold medals to place Nigeria on the global arena as the best African Team in the competition,” the minister stated.

“As I watched these amazing amazons embrace the Nigerian flag with infectious joy, to the amazement of the world, I was more than ever convinced that the future of this Nation lies in the indomitable spirit of the Nigerian Woman. If they can do it in sports, they can also bring about a robust and strategic approach to addressing the challenges of the Nigerian State. Women, I should say, hold the ace and must be given the opportunity to showcase their potential.

“And so, with pride as the Nigerian Minister of Women Affairs, I dare to say that in all my experience of Nigeria’s participation in sports at international engagements, the year 2022, which we already tagged as the “Year of “Hope” for Nigerian Women and Girls has remained the best for Team Nigeria Athletes, ever with the young women doing us proud.

“Let me therefore commend and congratulate the amazing quartet Women Relay Team of Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Grace Nwokocha and the superlative golden girl, Tobi Amusan, who also won another gold medal in the 100m women’s hurdle event. I want to also thank the likes of Ese Brume, Blessing Oborududu, Odunayo Adekuoroye, Adijat Adenike Olarinoye, Miesinnei Mercy Genesis, Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, Folashade Oluwafemilayo, Eucharia Iyiazi, Chioma Onyekwere and Goodness Nwachukwu who all won gold medals in their events. Not forgetting those who won silver and bronze medals. They remain our Unsung heroines whom we intend to celebrate.”

The Minister who regretted that she couldn’t make it physically to cheer the girls up in Birmingham, due to an accident, she suffered in the course of her work, assured of her commitment to their overall wellbeing.

“It is heartwarming to know that Team Nigeria won 12 Gold, 9 Silver and 14 bronze medals with the women carting away most of the medals in all categories. Nigerian women and Girls are indeed very proud of you,” Tallen said.

The minister assured the girls of a rousing welcome.