Team Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, who is ranked number four in the world in the 100m hurdles has qualified for the semifinals of the women’s 100m hurdles in the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games with a dominant race in Heat 3.

She finished with a time of 12.72 (+1.4) seconds ahead of Jamaica’s Yanique Thompson who finished second in 12.74 secs.

Amusan will have her semi-final by O4.45 am on Sunday.

Recall that at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, Amusan lost out by a whisker in the hunt for a medal, finishing 4th. Now more experienced, she is primed for a first Olympics medal putting Team Nigeria up for glory.

