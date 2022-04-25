By Monica Iheakam

Two more Nigerian track and field athletes are Oregon bound, with Diamond League champion, Tobi Amusan, as well as African champion, Raymond Ekevwo the newest additions to the growing list of Team Nigeria heading to the World Athletics Championship this July.

Since the qualification window opened for the 2022 World Championships, Nigerian women, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nkwocha have burnt the tracks in various meets abroad to secure their tickets for the biennial event.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Amusan, a national and African record holder in the women’s 100 meters hurdles, punched in her ticket for three events. Her exceptional Personal Best (PB) of 11.14s (0.0) to win the women’s 100m at the Don Kirby Tailwind Invitational in Albuquerque, hitting the qualification standard for the event to the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

She also ran a huge PB of 22.66s to take the 200m win, running into a -1.1m/s headwind and now has the qualification standards for three events – 100m, 200m & 100mH.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

African champion, Raymond Ekevwo, on Sunday ran the fastest time by a Nigerian man this season with 10.04s (1.9) to win the men’s 100m at the Michael Johnson Invitational, ahead of Isaiah Cunningham, 2nd in 10.19s. and Jacoby Shelton in 10.21s.

He becomes the second Nigerian to get a time qualifier to the Worlds in the event after Enoch Adegoke.

The 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships will be held at the reimagined Hayward Field at the University of Oregon on July 15-24. This will be the first time the World Athletics Championshipswill be hosted on US soil.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .