By Monica Iheakam

Diamond League hurdles champion Tobi Amusan alongside compatriots Raymond Ekevwo and Annette Echikunwoke are primed for another weekend of track and field action as they head out to Poland for the 4th Irena Szewińska Memorial in Bydgoszcz tomorrow.

Amusan ran a 12.58s at the Prefontaine Classic last weekend and will be hoping to build more on that too in the women’s 100mh.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The Nigerian sporting icon is one of the standout names set for the Irena Szewińska Memorial in Bydgoszcz on Friday (3), the latest Gold meeting on the World Athletics Continental Tour.

In the sprints, the men’s 100m field is headed up by African Games gold medallist Raymond Ekevwo of Nigeria, who has a 10.04 clocking to his name so far this year. In the women’s event, world and Olympic finalist Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago is looking to repeat last year’s victory in Bydgoszcz.

African Record holder, Annette Echikunwoke will be competing in the Hammer throw as she has earlier made a Season Best (SB) of 73.67m.

The Irena Szewińska Memorial is an annual track and field meeting held at the Zdzislaw Krzyszkowiak Stadium in Bydgoszcz, Poland in July.

The meeting was part of the inaugural 2020 World Athletics Continental Tour on bronze level and reached gold standard at the tour in 2021.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .