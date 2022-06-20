By Monica Iheakam

Newly crowned Diamond League golden girl, Tobi Amusan has called on sports loving Nigerians to throng the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin to witness track and field wonders come June 24.

Amusan had on Saturday June 18, 2022 at the Diamond League in Paris, France, set a new African record in the women’s 100m hurdles with a time of 12.41s to shatter her previous record of 12.42s.

The Commonwealth and there-time African champion took to her social media handle to celebrate her Paris feat and urged Nigerian to come out en masse to show love and support to Nigerian athletes in Benin.

“Excited to have reset my African 100m hurdles record with 12.41s to win at @meetingparis yesterday night.

Next stop is the Nigerian Championships holding in Benin, Edo state next week. If you’re in Nigeria, come show some love and support at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium from Friday, June 24-26th,” Amusan wrote on her Facebook page.

Last year at the Zurich Diamond League, Amusan had something to cheer over near misses at the Tokyo Olympics and the 2019 World Championships in Doha, running a new AR of 12.42s to cap off her season, a record she has been chasing for a long time.

The race in Paris, is Amusan’s last meet before the Nigerian Championships next week.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN had earlier this month announced that the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium will host the selection trials for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA.

