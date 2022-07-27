Track legend, Michael Johnson, has reacted angrily to the accusations of racism he received on social media after he questioned Tobi Amusan’s world record time in the 100m hurdles final at the just-concluded World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Johnson took exception to the times recorded in the stadium, in which 12 athletes of 24 in the semi-finals recorded their best ever times.

The 54-year-old took to Twitter after seeing how many athletes looked shocked at their own times.

He said: “I don’t believe 100h times are correct. World record broken by .08! 12 PBs (personal bests) set. 5 National records set. And Cindy Sember quote after her PB/NR (national record) ‘I thought I was running slow!’ All athletes looked shocked [sic].

“Heat 2 we were first shown winning time of 12.53. Few seconds later it shows 12.43. Rounding down by .01 is normal. .10 is not.”

But he was immediately hit with a backlash from Nigerians on Twitter.