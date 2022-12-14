By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has been named among the hurdles history makers in the Wanda Diamond League meetings in 2022.

In the second part of “Best of 2022” series on the Diamond League website, Amusan was celebrated for rewriting Africa history in the event in Paris and Zurich.

The website wrote thus about Amusan:

‘Tobi Amusan may not have picked up the most wins on the Wanda Diamond League circuit in the women’s 100m hurdles this year – that was Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, with an astonishing six wins – but the Nigerian delivered in style and at just the right moments when she did deliver.

‘In Zurich at the end of the season, she posted a track-scorching 12.29 to successfully defend her Diamond Trophy and once again frustrate Camacho-Quinn in the battle for a major title. But it was her first win of the season, in Paris, which really caught the imagination.

‘Amusan’s 12.41 was, at the time, an African record and a timely reminder that as reigning Diamond League champion, she was a force to be reckoned with going into the World Championships. Once in Oregon, she made history again, clocking 12.12 to break Kendra Harrison’s world record of 12.20, set at the London Diamond League in 2016.’

Other athletes that got mentioned in the Diamond League website write-up includes Netherland star, Femke Bol who picked her second career Diamond League trophy in the women’s 400m hurdles as well as Bralizian’s Alison Dos Santos whose best performance was recorded in Stockholm.