The World Athletics held its long-awaited award on Monday night where America star, McLaughlin-Levrone claimed the women’s award at the expense of Nigeria hurdler Tobiloba Amusan.

Just before the award night, the odds favour the American-based Nigeria star who broke the World record in the women’s hurdles in the 2022 World Athletics championship in Oregon.

McLaughlin-Levrone improved her own world 400m hurdles record by 0.78, first to 51.41 at the US Championships and then to an awe-inspiring 50.68 at the World Championships. That secured her a first individual senior world title, and she followed it by anchoring the US team to another 4x400m victory.

The 23-year-old made a statement with her first 400m hurdles race of the year, clocking 51.61 in Nashville in early June. At that point, it was the third-fastest time ever recorded, but the all-time list soon underwent further revisions.

Lining up at the US Championships at Hayward Field, McLaughlin-Levrone stormed to victory in the 400m hurdles in 51.41, taking 0.05 off the mark she set at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.