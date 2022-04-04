President of Matchmakers Consult International, organisers of the annual Nigeria Pitch Awards, Mr. Shina Philips has expressed confidence in the present Super Eagles’ squad to go ahead and accomplish great things in the near future, despite the team’s failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals.

Philips insisted that the present squad has all the qualities to succeed, including youthfulness, talent, zest, ability and enterprise.

“The Super Eagles’ team, as presently constituted, can still win a handful of laurels for Nigeria. I see a team with so much potential and capacity to deliver. They narrowly missed the World Cup ticket but that does not mean we have a poor team. They only lost on the away goal rule and that is a technicality that can undo any great team.

“I want to respectfully call on all Nigerians to continue to support the team. The Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers are right here in a number of weeks and I am sure the players are eager to make amends.”