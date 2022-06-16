Nigerian athlete, Tobi Amusan emerged as the winner in the 100m hurdles event at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold in Finland, as she gets into gear ahead of next month’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA.

Amusan, 25, ran a Season best (SB) time of 12.57s to see off Jamaica’s Britany Anderson (12.59s) on the line, while Nadine Visser of the Netherlands finished third in a time of 12.72s.

Tuesday’s Meet at the Paavo Nurmi Stadium in Turku, Finland is the last Continental Tour Gold event before the World Athletics Championships.

After Amusan’s heroics at the Senior African Athletics Championships in Mauritius — where she successfully defended her 100m hurdles title and also helped Team Nigeria win Gold in the 4x100m event — the Nigerian sprinter needed to be at her best to claim the number one position in Finland.

Having narrowly missed out on a podium finish at the last World Championships, Amusan will seek to banish that disappointment this time in Oregon.

