The 2019 edition of Amuwo Games, a mini sports festival for residents of Amuwo Odofin Local Government, was heralded with a spectacular opening ceremony inside the Amuwo Odofin Primary School Playground.

The opening ceremony held on November 2 had in attendance, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Chairman, Valentine Buraimoh, who delivered a welcome address.

“Amuwo Games has ushered in sporting activities in the nooks and crannies of Amuwo Odofin Local Government. In the last sports festival, Lagos State performed very well and part of the participants were from Amuwo Odofin Local Government. This has encouraged us to support sporting activities in Amuwo Odofin and also give our youth a sense of belonging and direction,” he said in his speech.

Seun Ayeni, the founder of Amuwo Games, noted that the sports festival was inspired by the need to engage the energies and time of talented young residents of Amuwo Odofin.

“We said that If we allow this energy go unused it may turn to violence.. So we decided to maximise their energies. The concept was birthed in 2017.We decided to create sporting activities for them in order to take their minds off the outcome of the election they were not happy about. The aim is for youth development, for communal unity and curb social vices.”