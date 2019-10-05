Rita Okoye

AFTER the maiden edition held in 2017, organisers of Amuwo Games in conjunction with Amuwo Odofin Local Government Are are set to host the 2nd edition of Amuwo Games which begins November 2nd to 24th.

Speaking on what to expect at the Games, Seun Ayeni, initiator of the sports festival revealed that the games will run every weekend in November for residents of the community with cycling and video games added to further engage the youths.

“Amuwo Games is a festival that will run throughout the month of November and we carefully selected weekends so that we will have people from all walks of life participating, so long as you a resident.

Amuwo Games is for residents of Amuwo Odofin LGA. The games we will be having are the common ones like football, volleyball, basketball , tennis and table tennis. For athletics , we have 100m men and women and the marathon.

”For the board games we have chess and scrabble. Draft was brought in this year so that the aged can participate.”