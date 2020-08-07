Sunday Ani

The Amuwo Odofin Local Government Chairman, Dr. Valentine Oluwaseyi Buraimoh, yesterday at the Council headquarters in Festac, Lagos, presented his administration’s achievement since 2017 when he assumed office.

At a programme titled, “60 minutes with VOB,” Buraimoh narrated how many people doubted his ability to perform due to his gentle and humble mien, but stated that the result of what his administration has been able to achieve had proved all cynics wrong.

He stated that the greatest quality of a politician was vision, which according to him, would offer such a politician the ability to give the right empowerment as well as investment on the young people.

The Council boss, who used the occasion to solicit for support as he seeks re-election, stated that his greatest legacy was enthronement of a peaceful environment, which today, guarantees peaceful coexistence among different ethnic nationalities that live within the local government area.

“No government can function in an atmosphere of conflict. Government is an open thing and not a secret thing, and as such, critical stakeholders must be carried along for peace to reign.

“That is exactly what we have done in Amuwo Odofin. There is absolute peace, which is now promoting a peaceful coexistence among different ethnic groupings that reside within the local government,” he said.

He enumerated some of his achievements to include construction and repairs of major roads within Festac, Mile 2 and even Abulado areas of the local government; construction of classroom blocks for unity schools within the area, especially in Mile 2; construction and clearing of drainages; fight against cultism; provision and maintenance of primary health facilities; as well as maintenance of high level of security within the locality.

“Amuwo Odofin was known for lots of criminal activities like rape, armed robbery and other criminalities before we came in, but today, the story is different. Today, Amuwo Odofin is one of the safest local government areas in the state.

Buraimoh also stated that the local government promptly rose to occasion when COVID-19 pandemic broke out. “As soon as Gov Sanwo-Olu charged us to mobilize the consciousness of the people to the dreaded virus in our various localities, we mobilized all the Community Development Associations (CDAs) chairpersons and commenced sensitization through the print and electronic media as well as through the use of fliers and open van enlightenment campaign to control the spread of the virus. We also provided palliatives, especially to the most vulnerable,” he said.