By Omotunde Alawode

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-South Forum (SSF), Amuwo Odofin Local Government branch has reaffirmed its commitment to the enthronement of PDP candidates into elective positions in Lagos State as the election year draws near as the leadership urged the members to be actively involved in all political activities so as to enable the group achieve the feat.

This admonition was handed down by the South South Forum, Amuwo Odofin LGA branch chairman, Engr. Mike Engbi, penultimate week during their yearly inaugural meeting which was held at the party Secretariat in old Ojo Road, Agboju, Lagos, convened to mobilize and sensitize them on the need to be fully prepared as the political year is around the corner.

The progenitor of PDP South South Forum, Lagos, Chief Philip Edebe in his speech at the occasion had admonished members to be mindful of the aims of creating the group while thanking them for still maintaining the tempo and making the geo-political zone a voice to be reckoned with in Lagos and national politics. He reminded some aspirants who were present at the venue to ensure that those who will labour to ensure their victory when eventually they are voted in, are well catered for and adequately rewarded through the provision of meaningful projects that will affect the lives of every constituent, as he further reminded the aspirants that democracy dividends, as a matter of fact, should be provided at all times in a way that will reflect in the lives of all the members who ensure their victories.

In his speech, the State chairman of PDP South South Forum, Lagos, High Chief Anthony Muzan Ekpelu thanked members of Amuwo Odofin council area for making them proud, as he assured them that his administration will strive to bequeath purposeful leadership to her people which will ensure the well-being of South-South Indigenes in the state. He reminded the people that they should push and advocate for the next president of Nigeria should come from the zone, with Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as the preferred candidate, which according to him, will reflect equity and fair play in the Nigeria project, as South South Indigene only served a single term. He reminded them that the zone should continue to be visible in the political equation of Lagos and Nigeria and to continue to remain loyal to the PDP and its cause.

An aspirant to the Lagos State House of Assembly, Prince Afeez Oluwa, while responding on behalf of other aspirants present there applauded the people of South South for maintaining the lead in open and unalloyed support to PDP as a political party and said their team spirit, support and unity are the rallying points that always ensure victories for the party in Amuwo Odofin LGA and the state as a whole. He assured them that a Committee will soon be set up, with members drawn from the the Constituents, to manage PDP victory and ensure equitable distribution of dividend of democracy to all.

A member of the apex south south PDP in Amuwo Odofin LGA, Chief Samuel U. Ukpe said the essence of the yearly inaugural meeting is to reinvigorate and reawaken the consciousness of the people of the zone who are residents in Lagos on the need for them to rise up to their Civic responsibility by participating in voting and be voted for, as well as being part of the process of electing credible candidates through sensitization and mobilization.

Some members of South South forum in the LGA, including Mrs Joyce Nene Eboji, Mrs Helen Nsan amongst others, while reacting to the well attended inaugural meeting said they are ready to work for PDP to take over the governorship seat of Lagos State in Alausa and in all the available elective positions in the state during the 2023 forthcoming general election, which they based it on the formidable strength of the people of the forum that have been put up by members in the state in recent years.

Some of the apex members of the PDP South South Forum, Amuwo Odofin LGA, that attended the event included, Prince Philip Edebe, Engr. Michael Dideke Engbi, Evang. Ezekiel Ekpenyong, Engr Israel Ehiwarior, Mrs Lovelyn Asabor, Mr Victor Ulebhulian amongst others, who promised to mobilize indigenes of the south south to work for the success of the party so that their interest can be well protected and to further advance the interest of PDP in Lagos State.