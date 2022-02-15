By Omotunde Alawode

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South South Forum (SSF), Amuwo Odofin Local Government branch has reaffirmed its commitment to the enthronement of PDP candidates in elective positions in Lagos State.

The SSF leadership also called on members to be involved in all political activities to enable the group achieve victory.

Chairman of the branch, Mike Engbi, made the call penultimate week, during the yearly inaugural meeting, at the party secretariat in old Ojo Road, Agboju, convened to mobilise and sensitise members on the need to be prepared as the political year inches closer.

Philip Edebe reminded some aspirants who were present to ensure those who would labour to ensure their victory are well catered for and adequately rewarded through the provision of meaningful projects that would affect the lives of every constituent.

State Chairman of the forum, Lagos, Anthony Ekpelu, thanked members of Amuwo Odofin for making them proud, as he assured that his administration would strive to bequeath a purposeful leadership to the people which would ensure the well-being of South South indigenes in the state.

He urged the people to push for the next president to come from the zone with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as the preferred candidate.

An aspirant to the House of Assembly, Afeez Oluwa, while responding on behalf of other aspirants, applauded the people of South South for maintaining the lead in open and unalloyed support to PDP and said their team spirit, support and unity were the rallying points that always ensure victories for the party in Amuwo Odofin council and the state as a whole.

He said a committee would soon be set up with members drawn from the the constituents, to manage PDP victory and ensure equitable distribution of dividends of democracy to all.