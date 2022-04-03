Africa Magic, in association with MultiChoice recently unveiled the list of nominees for the eighth edition of its premium awards that included a new category, Best Online Social Content Creator.

This inclusion, according to the organizers, is in recognition of the growing popularity and quality of social media content across the continent.

Nominees in the category include Mr. Macaroni for Multi Personality Disorder, Tee Kuro for Nollywood epic Love Story 1& 2 (parody), Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori for Kayamata, and Oga Sabinus for Mr. Funny. Other nominees are Taaooma for Road Rage, Jacqueline Suowari for Of Line and Layers, Edem Victor for First Date – Mummy’s Boy and Elozonam Ogbolu for Affiah-De Ja Vu.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The list has generated conversations on social media with many hailing the AMVCAs for recognizing these content creators and their efforts in African storytelling.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The nominees also took to their social media pages to express delight over their nomination and thanked the award organisers for acknowledging their art.

AMVCAs opened at 10 pm on Saturday, 19 March 2022, and will close at 10 pm on Friday, 29 April 2022. To be eligible to vote, fans will need to register to vote on the web and mobile for their favourite nominee.

The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought by Africa Magic, in association with MultiChoice, and is proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.