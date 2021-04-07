It is possible that His Royal Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III (CFR), had not ready my column before now. Consequently, I need to provide evidence that I talk with Almighty God one – to – one and that I am His servant for the monarch to take me seriously.

For those who have been reading my column since 2010, it is a settled issue because of my article on late Dr. Oreoluwa Falomo, the personal physician of late Chief Moshood Abiola. In the write – up I did on him I reported that on the instruction of the Lord I took him on a spiritual retreat to Ado Ekiti on Saturday, September 24, 1994.

And that the Heavenly Father told him He caused the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by his patient to be annulled. After 2010, I had cause to make reference to the matter about thrice, but Dr. Falomo never refuted my story until he died in November 2019.

Now to the issue of why I want the Sultan of Sokoto to hearken to my plea on taking the steps I am recommending for the 20 – year – long calamities in the country to end. So that our fatherland would not collapse as was the case with the Soviet Union, Czechoslovakia, Yugoslavia and the Sudan. All of them were nations where people of different religions, cultures and languages were brought together by a colonial power or conquering autocratic Army General in the 20th century. Nigeria is the only yet to disintegrate.

Two years ago, I wrote a three – part article published on May 22, 29 and June 5, 2019 with the caption: Buhari and Sultan of Sokoto can end insecurity doing God’s will. In the series I let it be known that in April 1999 Almighty God sent me to General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the Military of Head of State that the country had been polluted by evil forces.

Consequently, the Lord said he should get the Chief Imams in the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja and the 36 states’ capitals to each raise 41 clerics under them to fast and pray for seven days. A cow was to be slaughtered on the first day and another on the last day of the spiritual exercise. The Lord gave the portions of the Qur’an the clerics were to read each day. At the end of their supplicatory efforts General Abubakar was to reward all the one thousand, five hundred and seventeen clerics with a thanksgiving offering of his choice. The Ancient of Days instructed me to let General Abubakar know that he must comply with His directive immediately, because if he did not a coup would be staged by some senior army officers who did not want the president – elect, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, to be sworn – in six week ahead, on May 29, 1999.

The Lord warned that if Abubakar ignored His message He would in addition to the putsch make the country to be ravaged by calamities nation – wide for many years after he left power. As a southerner and Christian I knew that Abubakar would not act on the message. I therefore suggested to the Supreme Being to send a northern – born Muslim cleric because that was the kind of person he would listen to and believe.

The response of the Most High was to ask who I was to tell Him the one He should send to Abubakar. He followed up giving me a deadline of seven days to deliver His message or face the consequences. The account on this is on Page 19 in Chapter 1 of my book published on the instruction of the Lord in September 2004 titled: Nigeria set aside by God for greatness and the untold story of June 12 annulment.

In the circumstance, I decided to write a script on the message and took it to the Managing Director/Editor – in – Chief of the Guardian newspapers Mr. Emeka Izeze for publication. But he declined because the article had a possible coup taking place in it, and it was against their policy of their organization to publish such.

Emeka therefore said he would help me send the article to General Abubakar’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Haruna Mohammed to deliver to his boss. I got Haruna’s number from him and three days later I phoned him and he said he had given my script and covering letter to the Head of State who promised to read it and get back to him within two days.

But General Abubakar never sent Haruna to me and he did not act on God’s message to him until he left office. If he did I would have known because my Spiritual Guide, a Muslim cleric in Ado – Ekiti, would have been one of the 41 priests the Chief Imam of the town would have used for the 41 – day fasting and prayer exercise.

Given General Abubakar’s behaviour the Ancient of Days told me He would allow the planned coup by some army generals to take place. But following my begging the Lord said He would not allow it to happen. I had explained that if the putsch took place that the Yoruba would kick against it. They would have done so because the June 12, 1993 won by Abiola was annulled by a northern – born military Head of State. Consequently, they would not accept northern army generals preventing Obasanjo from being sworn – in as president.

While He said He would prevent the coup, the Heavenly Father said He would not stop tragedies from happening for many years and that is why ceaseless disasters have been the order of the day nation-wide in the last 22 years. I had written in this column about thrice in the last 10 years and not once did General Abubakar deny the message of God I conveyed to him.

If my story was not true his Chief Press Secretary or Haruna Mohammed would have done so. It is on record that in 2000 that Lt. General Ishaya Bamaiyi who was the Chief of Army Staff in the late 1990s said he planned to stage a coup to prevent Chief Obasanjo from been sworn – in as president because he disliked him. He made the statement when he appeared before the Justice Chukwudifu Oputa’s Reconciliation Commission set up by President Obasanjo to promote peace in the country.

To be continued next Wednesday

Fake indigenous Lagosians

In many towns and cities in the South – West the great – great grandfathers, the grandfathers or fathers of some Yoruba families moved to such places more than one hundred years ago. But the descendants of such people do not claim to be aboriginals of such towns and cities. From generation – to – generation they stick to where their ancestors came from as their towns of origin.

It is only in Lagos that the descendants of immigrants claim they are indigenous citizens of the city, not the towns where their ancestors came from. But they are people whose ancestors were not from royal, chieftaincy, wealthy or famous families in their towns of origin. I was close to the late trio of Ademola, Adekunle and Adeniyi (a.k.a. Bobo) Doherty, the sons of Dr. Joseph Akanni Doherty (Daddy) of 34, Idumagbo Street and their cousin, late Jimi Doherty, the son of Chief Adebayo Doherty of Odunlami Street both on Lagos Island. The two brothers were one of the wealthiest and famous men in Lagos of the 1940s, 50s and 60s.

But the Dohertys never denied that their ancestors came from Ijero – Ekiti. They were proud to let people know that they were indigenes of their parents’ town of origin where their family has a college, Doherty Memorial Grammar School named after their grandfather. About five to ten years ago they even put an immemorial advertisement in some newspapers to mark the 100 years of the passage of their ancestor, Pa Henry Doherty where it was stated that he was an indigene of Ijero – Ekiti.

The descendants of Pa Saint Matthew – Daniel do not also hide the fact that their ancestor was an indigene of Igbara – Oke in Ondo State.

In my boyhood years in Lagos, I used to think that members of the family of late Chief Joseph Modupe Johnson (popularly called JMJ), the Apesin of Lagos who lived along Apapa Road in Ebute – Meta and was the first Nigerian – born Minister of Sports and Labour (1954 – 59), were aboriginal Lagosians.

It was his son who was my best friend of all – time, late Chief Anthony Abiola Johnson (a.k.a. BJ), who succeeded his dad as the Apesin of Lagos, who let me know that their ancestors were from Owo in Ondo State. He said they belonged to the same royal family as the Olagbegis and that his father and His Royal Majesty late Sir Olateru Olagbegi II, the Olowo of Owo, called each other cousin.

More to come next week