Husband: My spouse actually lived with her aunt in Ibadan. It was much later that I got to know her parents who lived in Lagos. My mother was already late before then. But my father was in support of the relationship. He was not the one that chose for me. I was not pushed into marriage. I remembered that I was the one that went to him and told him that I wanted to settle down. He asked if I was sure and I said I was ready to settle down. So, there was no problem from my side and her parents also received us warmly. So, there was no interference. My parents did not bother to conduct investigation into her family background and her parents too did not bother to do family background checks for my family because we are like family friends. Her parents had been parents to my parents. So, we had known each other and there was not too much of investigation needed.

Wife: I told you earlier that we had known each other many years before he proposed to me. I had come to know her family and he had also come to know my family during the period. I was in secondary school when we became close friends and we did not get married until after our university education. Our parents are also friends. So, we had known so much about each family long before he proposed to me. The only thing my family did was to confirm if I was serious about spending the rest of my life with him and if his love for me was genuine. Can you tell us about the blessings of God in your marriage in terms of children? Wife: We have three children by now, comprising two girls and a boy. We also have a grandson, Nathan. The first child finished her first degree from the University of Ibadan. The second child is in 200-Level at the Federal Uni- versity of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB). The only male child of the family is in SSI now. Can you recall the first misunderstanding you had with your spouse and how did you resolve it? Husband: Over the years, there had been quarrels here and there. But with our age in marriage, you would just understand that quarrels are just misunderstanding. If it happened, I would just keep my calm. I am a very funny person and I just laugh over issues. I make fun of whatever may be looking serious. So, that is how I handle issues. There had been issues, no doubt, at times, heated issues. But the worst I had done was to leave the house and return to the house later. There was a particular misunderstanding we had on a Saturday. I just told my wife that I would be leaving for office. I went to the office and I switched off my phone. She was worried and she could not reach me on the phone. She reached out to some friends that actually reached me. So, I went back home and we resolved the misunderstanding. Wife: What has been helping us in our marriage is the fact that we were friends before the issue of marriage came up. Friends do have misunderstanding and the most important thing is for them to settle. You have heard it from my husband and that is the truth. If you take a cursory look at our society, the rate of divorce is very alarming. What advice do you have for couples that could help them overcome the menace? Husband: Everything starts before you take yourselves to the altar. One thing I think is re- sponsible for divorce is the fact that we now exaggerate ourselves than who we think we are, even before we get into marriage. By the time you get into marriage, then you will discover that this is not who you really are. The husband would see his wife and say: ‘so, this is who you are?’ I think before going to the altar, we should be open and sincere with ourselves. It is good to open up and actually tell ourselves and say ‘this is who I am’ and find out whether your partner can cope with that. Love, they say, is blind. But I believe that it is always good to prayerfully consider who you want to spend your entire life with. Wife: My husband has spoken a lot on this and I would not want to repeat what he said in another way. But if you are a woman that wants to stay in a marriage, you must be ready to be submissive to your husband. And you must know that you have not married him alone. You have also married his family. His parents took very good care of him before you met him. Therefore, don’t behave as if you don’t want to see around you, your husband›s siblings and parents. Infidelity is a sin you must abstain from because it may break your home. Above all, get to know your man very well before the marriage vow. Husband too should not abuse their wives; instead, they should respect and love them.