We write to appreciate and encourage your humanitarian services upon the people of Charanchi Local Government of Katsina State and even beyond. The services you render are gradually lifting people out of poverty, developing Charanchi and are equally improving the living standard of the people in the area.

Sir, the rising cases of banditry and other social unrest activities in the North East and other parts of the country can be traced to lack of support and the lackadaisical attitudes of leaders on issues that affect youth.

One’s effort towards youth empowerment in the area of scholarship for education and job creation should be noticed, applauded and encouraged so that he can do more to impact more on the people and the nation at large.

It is not surprising that you earned the name ‘Usmaniyya Alheri Ne’. The name depicts what you do since your people see you as someone who make sure his people lack nothing and they do not lag behind as well.

The youth in Charanchi are grateful and happy with you. It is their wish that you progress and attain a higher position to enable you impact more extensively.

