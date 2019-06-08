The Senators-Elect,

National Assembly,

Abuja.

June 7,2019.

Dear Distinguished Senators-elect, Sirs,

An appeal to do equity in Nigeria through good conscience, brought pursuant to upholding section 14 (3) of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the doctrine of national integration

The above subject matter refers.

I most humbly and sincerely congratulate every one of you that has emerged as the senator-elect from your different senatorial districts from different states of the federal republic of Nigeria, to give your different constituents good representation, I hope and pray that God Almighty shall give you the wisdom and power to give the much needed, people –oriented representation by God’s ample grace.

Dear distinguished senators-elect, sirs, writing you this humble letter becomes important having followed the political developments in our dear nation, Nigeria.

By Tuesday June 11, 2019, you shall be carrying out the constitutional duty of electing those of you that shall pilot your affairs for the next 4 years as bestowed upon you under section (50) (a) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) “There shall be: – a President and a Deputy President of the Senate, who shall be elected by the members of that House from among themselves” to enable you make laws that shall bring adequate peace, unity, love and better living standards for all Nigerians which is also a duty imposed on you under Section (4)(1),(2),(3),(4)and (5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended).

With most profound respect sirs, please refresh your minds on the fact that equity and justice to all manners of persons and tribes are the fundamentals of true and sustainable peace in every nation of the world, especially those that are heterogeneous in nature, like our dear country, Nigeria.

Dear sirs, as you carry out this national assignment, please do not forget that every geo-political zone in this country needs to be given an opportunity to serve at the apex leadership of this nation to uphold the doctrine of national integration and the principle of federal character, these should not be downplayed as they checkmate any divisive tendency and propel the unity and oneness of this nation.

Sirs, please remember that it is pursuant to ensuring equity in the administrative structures of the country and to curb political frictions and ensure a stable Federation that the federal character was captured under Chapter II, the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy, under section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) to give it not just a persuasive but a binding force, which by the operation of Section (1)(1) of the same constitution is also binding on your distinguished and respectable selves.

Please as you cast your votes, sirs, I most warmly and humbly appeal to you to allow equity, natural justice and good conscience to guide your conducts by casting in favor of the Southeast for the position of the Deputy President of the Senate and Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, one of you, whom you all know very well is the candidate.

We, your brothers and sisters in one Nigeria from the southeast are appealing to you to do this to demonstrate that same love and unity upon which the foundation of Nigeria was built, please do this to vanquish the feelings of marginalization which is painfully beating in the heart of every progeny of the region, it is this feeling that has led to the recent agitations coming out from the region, please do demonstrate brotherly love and re-invoke the genuine spirit of one Nigeria which the Igbos stood for, hence our massive investments and co- inhabitations of every part of Nigeria.

Distinguished Senator-elect, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, we all know, in all circumstances had never and shall never compromise his patriotism, nationalism, vigorous support and commitment in building the Nigeria of our dreams, he was massively voted by our people not just to speak for Abia North alone but for the whole Igbo nation as he represents the face of the Igbo nation in national politics as it is today, on this premise not voting him into the office of the deputy president of the senate may be viewed as absolute isolation and a deliberate and technical political partitioning of the geo-political zone known as Southeast out of Nigeria which shall continue to keep certain memories that are supposed to be jettisoned afresh.

Sirs, please recall that the principle of Federal Character in Nigeria draws its validity from the foundation upon which this nation succeeded in getting her independence and her citizens living together as one, recall the Willink’s Commission of 1958 as ordered by Her Majesty’s Government which testified in its 1959 report that the fear of domination was the reason why some components showed disinterest in the entity known today as Nigeria. Dear distinguished Senators, please do not allow that fear to resonate from any part of this great country anymore.

To our distinguished Senators-elect under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), please remember Article 7(i) of the APC Constitution “To promote and foster the unity, political stability and national consciousness of the people of Nigeria” and uphold same, remember also that Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu worked for the party with everything in him to the extent that APC scored almost 30% of the total votes cast in the presidential election which qualifies Abia state to be counted among the states where President Buhari came out successfully, it is also worthy to put it on record that APC won the State House of Assembly seat, House of Representatives seat as well as the Senatorial seat in Dr. Kalu’s home constituencies and it passes the test of reasonableness not to ignore the man who made this happen in favor of the party.

To our distinguished senators-elect under the umbrella of the PDP and other political parties, you all know Kalu very well, it has been established over time that he is a true democrat, renowned nationalist and friend of all at all times not minding political party affiliations, please support him to become the Deputy President of the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It is a common knowledge all over the world that Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu is a man of high leadership and political dexterity, sagacity and doggedness to be relied upon wholeheartedly from all perspectives, he delivers any task that comes to him with great commitments that yield perfect results.

We therefore most respectfully urge you, sirs, our distinguished Senators-elect to do the needful by giving Dr. Kalu the opportunity to serve this nation as the Deputy president of the Senate to strengthen the unity of this nation by giving our national leadership a national outlook, geared towards having the Nigeria of our dreams. Our love for the person of Dr. Kalu and the objective clamor for an opportunity for him to serve is premised upon the facts that he is a man of his words and lover of Nigeria, who is fit and proper to stand in for the people of southeast to cure the defect of the feelings of marginalization or the agitations flowing from it, for a more united one Nigeria.

Dear Distinguished Senators-elect, the people of Southeast are rationally asking for justice that brings social consciousness to make our dear nation internally harmonious and good and it is our expectations that the 9th Senate shall do this justice, to the glory of God Almighty.

May God continue to bless and guide you all to build a nation where peace and justice shall reign.

We appreciate your anticipated conscionable response.

Yours Sincerely,

Noble Uche Agbaeze