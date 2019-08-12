Leaders of Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) will converge on Ekiti between August 14 and 15 for the investiture of Governor Kayode Fayemi as the grand patron of the chapter during ANA’s state convention.

ANA National President, Mallam Denja Abdullahi, is expected to flag off the convention while the famous poet, Odia Ofeimun, will give a keynote address on the first day during which Fayemi will be made the association’s grand patron.

A statement by the state Chairman, Akogun Tai Oguntayo and Assistant Secretary, Toyin Bade Afuye, indicated that on the first day, Ofeimun, who was the former national president of the association, will speak on a topic: “Ana Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.”

On the second day, the governor’s wife, who is also an author and guest speaker, Erelu Bisi, will talk on: “The Role of Authors as Nation Builders.”

A leader of the union, Ahmed Maiwada, will be the guest of honour as well as the anniversary guest reader.

The association will also give award to prominent citizens and corporate organisations in the state.