The Electoral Committee set up by the ANA National Advisory Council following the aborted 2019 ANA elections in Enugu last December has concluded arrangements for the election of national officials of the association. The rescheduled election will hold on Saturday, March 28, 2020, 10 am, at J.S. Tarka Foundation, Makurdi, Benue State.

In a release signed by the Committee Chairman, Prof. Jerry Agada, election and inauguration of national officials would be the only business of the day and only qualified delegates would be allowed into the election venue.

The release informed that the Committee would rely on the list of delegates already forwarded to it by chapter chairmen, to be screened to ensure conformity with what they had sent to the National Secretariat for the botched Enugu Convention.

Delegates are expected to bear the cost of their participation at the election as the committee takes care of venue, security and electoral materials. Non-delegates have been advised to stay aay from the election venue to avoid being embarrassed.

Also, there is room for fresh contestants to all the positions in the association. Those interested to run have been advised to do the needful from now till the election date.

“Fresh contestants, like the old ones, must fulfill all constitutional conditions for the office they seek to occupy,” said Prof. Agada.

He added, “These are not the best of times for ANA; the Committee, therefore, appeals to all members to please put the overall interest of the association above every other.

“The Committee, particularly, appeals for the cooperation and support of all delegates towards the success of this election to take ANA out of the embarrassing situation it finds itself.”