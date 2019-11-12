Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has called up Enyimba FC defence stalwart Ifeanyi Anaemena to the Super Eagles’ camp as the three –time African champions get set to open their 2021 AFCON qualifying campaign against Benin Republic’s Squirrels in Uyo tomorrow.

The defender will also be part of the squad for the Day Two clash with Lesotho in Maseru on Sunday, 17th November.

The People’s Elephant, bulwark, has been drafted in to replace Russia –based World Cup left back Bryan Idowu, who submitted his international passport for renewal and the document is not ready for him to travel to Nigeria for the encounter.

Anaemena was impressive for the Eagles B in their 2020 African Nations Championship qualifier against Togo at the Agege Stadium last month, and has also been a key player for Enyimba, two –time CAF Champions League winners, as they reached the group phase of this year’s CAF Confederation Cup competition.