Romanus Okoye

All is set for the kickoff of the maiden edition of Big Boki Football tournament billed to keep off on December 24, 2020.

The tournament primed to be an annual event will see eight participating communities in Anam namely Umuikwu Umudora, Umuoba, Nmiata, Oroma-Etiti,Umuenwelum, Umueze and Iyiora Anam all in Anambra West, battle for the cash prize of N1,000,000, N500,000 and N200,000 for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners respectively.

There are also cash prizes of N100, 000, for the highest goal scorer, best footballer, best goal keeper and the best coach at the tournament would go home with N50,000 each. There are other prizes to be won by the participating communities including Jersey and other football kits.

The sponsor of the tournament and Chief Executive Officer, Big Boki Investment Nigeria Limited, Prince BigBoki Onyeka said the tournament is aimed at talent hunt, keeping the youths away from crimes and provision of entertainment during the festive season.

According to Prince Onyeka, the rate of crime in the communities is becoming alarming as many of the talented youths lack the opportunity to channel their talents rightly. He explained that scouts would be on hand to select players who excel in the exercise before choosing the final ones who will be groomed by professional football.