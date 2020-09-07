Monica Iheakam

Super Falcons striker Anam Imo, Sunday evening scored her first goal of the 2020 season to help her club FC Rosengård beat Djurgårdens by 3-0.

Imo, who has made 14 league appearances for the Swedish side so far, again shone against Djurgårdens inspiring them to victory.

The Nigerian international found the back of the net in the 56th minute to increase the goal tally for her club in the encounter, after which her teammate Glodis PerlaViggosdottir rounded off the goal rain with her 84th minute strike to seal the victory for Rosengård.

The win against Djurgårdens, takes FC Rosengård to the apex of the Damallsvenskan League with 35 points from 14 matches.

Imo joined the club from Nasarawa Amazon in 2019, after emerging the top scorer in the Nigeria women Professional League with 8 goals.

She was named the 2018 Nigeria’s Young Player of the Year [Female] at the Nigeria Football Federation awards in Lagos.