Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha and Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Clash between youths of Ogwu-Aniocha community in Ogbaru Local Government Area and Umudara community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State over alleged land trespass has left one person dead and two others critically injured.

It was gathered that crisis erupted following alleged holding-hostage of three persons of Umudara extraction by some youths of Ogwu-Aniocha over claims that they trespassed into Ogwu-Aniocha land.

Umudara community in protest, blocked the only access road leading to Ogwu-Aniocha.

A source said five Ogwu-Aniocha youths, who were part of the mediation effort had gone up to Umudara to negotiate the reopening of the access road, but were ambushed on their way and shot by suspected Umudara youths.

One person was allegedly killed, while two others were captured and inflicted with gun shot wounds and severe machete cuts.

The source said other two persons were said to have managed to escape, stressing that youths of Ogwu-Aniocha have since been sprawling for revenge.

Chairman of Ogbaru Local Government Area, Arinzechukwu Awogu, who received the information immediately met with his Ihiala Local Government Area counterpart, Ifeanyi Odumegwu over the rising tension between the two neighbouring communities to douse the situation.

The Ogbaru Council boss was accompanied on the peace meeting by the Divisional Police Officers ( DPOs) of Atani and Ihiala respectively with the Area Commander of Ihiala.

Meanwhile, there is palpable tension in Neni community in Anaocha Local Government of Anambra State following reports that President of the state Council of Traditional Prime Ministers, Chief Anthony Enukeme was building a mosque in the town.

Enukeme was alleged to have connived with some people outside the state to attract the mosque to Neni as part of the grand design to entrench Islam in the state.

But, Enukeme, who is the chairman and managing director of TONIMAS Nigeria Limited, has dismissed the allegation as the figment of the imagination of some social media professionals.