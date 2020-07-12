Obinna Odogwu, Awka

One person was crushed to death and four others injured at a flyover at Kwata Junction in Awka, Anambra State by a Mercedes Benz 911 lorry.

It was gathered that the driver of the lorry beat the traffic light in the area and rammed into a tricycle that was crossing the expressway.

Confirming the development, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, Pascal Anigbo, in a statement, said that one female and four male adults were involved in the ghastly crash.

His words: “A fatal road traffic crash was recorded at about 4.40 yesterday at Kwata Junction, along Awka-Enugu expressway involving a Mercedes Benz 911 with registration number AKL325ZT and a tricycle with registration number HTE159VC.

“According to an eyewitness, the driver of the M/Benz 911 beat the traffic light and rammed into the tricycle, whose rider was obviously not concentrating.

“A total of five victims (four male adults and 1 female adult) were involved in the crash. The tricycle rider was killed instantly, while the female victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to an unknown hospital by the other male victim in the tricycle and yet to be identified persons.

“The 911 driver and his motor boy were arrested by the police and taken to the Central Police Station, Awka, for further investigation. The vehicles were also towed to the station.

“The body was deposited at the morgue at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka by FRSC rescue team from Anambra State Sector Command, Awka.”