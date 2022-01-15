From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Anambra State, yesterday, tabled four major demands before the incoming governor of the state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo. IPAC, made up of 18 registered political parties, told Soludo that finishing the projects started by the outgoing governor, Chief Willie Obiano, was important to them. It added security, job creation and education as other areas they care so much about.

Chairman of IPAC in the state, Uchenna Ugwoji, tabled the demands on behalf of the parties shortly after his election and inauguration alongside other eight members of his executives.

The exercise, presided over by the representatives of the IPAC national leadership from Abuja, led by Chuks Achusi, took place at the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Awka.

“We have seen where Willie stopped. Let him finish what Willie started. Let him look in the direction of job creation, security and education. As a professor, he should do more in education.

“I think that’s part of the reason he chose Oby Ezekwesili to lead his transition committee team. So, we have so many expectations from him but the major one is security”, said Ugwoji who is also the state Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

IPAC praised Soludo for appointing “80 quality people” into his transition committee team, arguing that “with that spirit, Anambra is set to go higher. Soludo has started on a good note. But let us be watching.”