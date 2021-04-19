From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Gunmen had in the early hours of Monday, April 19, attacked the Zone13 Police headquarters in Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Information regards the circumstances leading to the attack was sketchy, as the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Nkiruka Nwode, was yet to come up with official statement as at press time.

However, a police officer, who said he witnessed the development, but pleaded anonymity, because he was not authorized to speak to the press, told Daily Sun that the hoodlums allegedly burnt an office block and about five vehicles; while leaving no fewer than 2 police officers badly maimed.

The source said: “The hoodlums arrived as at 4am on Monday. Their targets was to get to the police armoury, but police officers on duty prevented them.

“The shooting continued for a long while, before the attackers gained entry, and started burning buildings and vehicles. As at the last count, two officers namely Insp. Ishaku Aura, and PC Uzoma Uwaebuka, were in very critical conditions.

“We are not sure who the attackers could be; but we are nosing around. We must uncover the identities of the attackers,.”