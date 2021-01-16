From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, yesterday, announced the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Aguleri, Umueri and Umuoba Anam towns, all in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, to stem the outbreak of communal violence reported in the three towns.

The governor said the curfew in the first instance would last for three days, noting that violators of the curfew would be prosecuted.

Governor took the step following renewed hostilities between Umueri and Aguleri communities in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State over a piece of land.

Already, two persons have been killed, four vehicles, one building, and two motorcycles set ablaze by the warring communities. Sources from the area told Sunday Sun that one person each was killed on both sides.

“Two people were killed, one from Aguleri and one from Umueri. We have been begging Obiano to demarcate the boundary between Aguleri and Umueri, but he has been reluctant about it. But he later set up a committee but nothing happened,” a source narrated.

Meanwhile, the state police command in a statement by its spokesperson, CSP Haruna Mohammed, said that there was no loss of life. He added that the police and other security agencies averted what might have turned out as a crisis.

Mohammed said: “On 16/1/2021 (yesterday) at about 7:15 am there was a report of crisis between Umueri and Aguleri communities both in Anambra East LGA of Anambra State over a disputed area of land which both communities were laying claim of ownership.

“Following the distress, the command quickly dispatched joint police teams comprising PMF/RRS and other conventional units in collaboration with other security agencies led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, DCP Salman Dogo to the scene.

“Situation was brought under control, while a joint patrol is still ongoing to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

“Meanwhile, no loss of lives and injuries were reported. However, one building, four vehicles, and two motorcycles were set ablaze by the warring factions.