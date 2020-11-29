David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu, who is seeking to contest the 2021 Anambra State governorship on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed confidence that he would win party primary election and the main election.

Moghalu who stated this when he received delegates of the support group, Georgy Like Minds, advocating for his emergence as the next governor of the state, at his expansive Nnewi residence.

He said his motivation for contesting the election was to correct some anomalies in governance, stating that God had already blessed him.

His words: “I will win the primary and the election proper without qualms. You are here because you believe in me. I assure you that I will never disappoint you. The work is about to start. We even have support outside the party. All my support groups are working towards one goal. There should be a synergy. You have a great work to do and you should preach to people who are not yet converted. Power is not given but struggled for.”

The support group with over 6,000 membership and led by the State Coordinator, Venerable Chris Orajekwe said it resolved to throw its weight behind Moghalu so that he could emerge the governor of Anambra State by every legitimate means possible.