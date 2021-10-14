From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Ahead of November 6 Anambra state governorship election, about 74 party members from People’s Democratic party (PDP) and All Progressive Congress (APC) defected to All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ogbaru local government area of the state.

The defectors who were received into APGA fold by the State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano during the campaign rally at Atani central school in Ogbaru LGA lauded the them for their initiatives in joining APGA describing the party as a winning team and assured them that they would be treated as a full fledged members.

He assured the defectors they would be enjoying all the rights and privileges due for all APGA members, even as he instructed the Ogbaru Council Chairman, Mr. Arinzechukwu Awogu to give them APGA regalia.

The governor said that Ogbaru owns about eight oil wells in the state which has given the state the status of oil producing state, assuring the people of the state that money being generated from the oil would be used to develop the area.

Obiano equally poured accolades on the Ogbaru council Chairman for his brilliant coordination and efforts to consolidate APGA in his council area. The Governor noted that Awogu is a real goal getter who never give up to fulfill his responsibilities.

He also commended the Chairman for the crowd gathered pulled for the rally and assured him that he has written his name with golden pen as far as APGA is concerned and he would reciprocate by making sure that some uncompleted projects in Ogbaru LGA would be completed by his successor if APGA emerges victory in November 6 election.

In his remarks, the Ogbaru LGA transition Chairman, Mr. Awogu described Governor Obiano as a hardworking Governor, best security Governor and alert Governor.

He commended Governor Obiano for his monumental achievements in the State and his recent completed Passengers and Cargo Airport in the State as well as his enormous projects in Ogbaru council area as well as appointments to some Ogbaru indigines.

He recalled that Ogbaru LGA never lagged behind in supporting APGA since its inception, positing that during the recent primary election in the party, Ogbaru LGA delivered 100%, even as he assured the Governor that Ogbaru LGA is also ready to deliver the same 100% votes to APGA in the November 6 poll.

Earlier in his remark, the APGA candidate, Prof Chukwuma Soludo who was full of praises to the people of the area for their warm welcome and large turnout at the rally.

He promised that if elected the governor, he will create 30, 000 job every year for the youths as well as empowering women and traders in the state.

Soludo stated that he was candidate to beat in forthcoming election, due to his track record and most qualified among other candidates and urged the people of the council area to come out en masse to vote for him in November 6 poll.

Also, an indigene of Ogbaru LGA and Senior Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano in Farm Implementation, Sir Paul Nwosu disclosed that Governor Obiano used his influence to initiate Ogbaru LGA as the Oil producing Local Government and also initiated accelerated Agricultural Developmental Scheme (AADS) which according to him Ogbaru LGA benefited immensely.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .