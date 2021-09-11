By Vincent Kalu

Against the Anambra State governorship election scheduled for November 6, the Association of Anambra State Development Unions (AASDU) in Lagos, hosts all the candidates to a roundtable meeting, tagged, Nzuko Umunna.

President of AASDU Lagos, Chief Amechi Ebeledike, disclosed this on Thursday during a press conference at Patangelina Event Centre, Ebute Meta, Lagos.

According to him, Nzuko Umunna is geared towards assembling all the contestants for the election, which also provides an unparalleled opportunity for them to unveil their programme of action if elected governor of the state that prides itself as the Light of the Nation.

The platform, he said, will also provide the candidates with the opportunity to interact with major influential stakeholders in the Anambra project and by extension connection with the grassroots decision makers.

The event scheduled for hold at Colonades Hotels Ikoyi-Lagos, on October 9, is part of the AASDU registered 9-point objectives, which include: “To initiate, organise and execute programmes, activities and projects calculated to enhance at all times amiable brotherhood, harmony, unity, understanding and co-operation among its members and to promote social, cultural and economic well-being and image of Anambra State in particular, and Nigeria in general”.

With the advantage of the dominant role Anambrarians in Lagos play, AASDU Lagos has a mission to restore the dignity of its state and her citizens, as the Light of the Nation, thus the group engage in activities aimed at ensuring the corporate well-being of the people.

