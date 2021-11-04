From Romanus Ugwu, Awka

Former Head of State and Chairman National Peace Committee Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), has appealed to candidates in the Anambra State governorship election to accept the outcome of this weekend’s poll.

Abubakar made the appeal during the signing of the Peace Accord by the candidates in Awka on Thursday, urging Anambrarian to commit to a peaceful process.

Abubakar commended the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, for the arrangements made for the election on Saturday, November 6.

He also urged the candidates, the political parties and their supporters to accept the outcome of the election, as long as it is adjudged to be free, fair and credible.

‘In Nigeria, almost every election in Nigeria is accompanied by violence by large box snatching, vote-buying, outright disruption of the process and in some cases, the intimidation of ordinary citizens who simply want to select a leader to govern,’ Abubakar stated.

‘It is for this reason that we, the members of the National Peace Committee, have come to a number of states to support a peaceful electoral process. We cherish the people of Anambra State, we cherish the peace and unity of Nigeria. Most importantly, we want to contribute our own quarter to see that regard to the governorship election in a number of states is devoid of violence.

‘Therefore, the signing of the Peace Acord today is not a mere exercise. It is indeed a clarion call for all the candidates, the political parties and all Anambrarian to commit themselves to a peaceful process. We call on all the candidates, the political parties and their supporters to accept the outcome of the votes as long as it is adjudged to be free, fair and credible,’ he said.

‘I have been assured by the chairman of INEC that all efforts and everything are in good condition to ensure a free and fair election. I congratulate the chairman for this confirmation and its commitment to assure all of the responsibility to deepen credible election and democracy in every part of Nigeria.

‘We want every Nigerian to begin to enjoy the fruits of democracy and this can only happen when they cease instability. Once again, I want to thank every one of you for honouring our invitation and for turning out to participate in this event.

‘I won’t finish this address without thanking the INEC chairman for the good work done in ensuring that everything is put in place for the election. We are hoping that each and every one of us will play by the rule, and I want to also thank you for facilitating my arrival here this morning,’ he noted.

