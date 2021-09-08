From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Accord Party has lambasted the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) led Government in Anambra State for allegedly mismanaging and diverting the local government Allocations for seven years.

The Deputy Governorship Candidate and the running mate to Dr. Godwin Maduka, Sir Kenneth Ifeatu Obi said that if Accord party is elected in November 6 election, if will conduct local government election and grant financial autonomy to government.

He stated that the total Local Government Allocation Received by Anambra State as documented by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) totaling about N251billion for 7years was allegedly diverted.

Ifeatu Obi chided the APGA led Government for diverting and mismanaging the local government funds.

“Politics aside, where is the Competence?, where is the Responsibility and where is the Accountability? Does our Local Government look like where one tenth of N251bn was expensed? Bear in mind that before they wind down, another N36.7bn would been received too on the average!”

He berated the APGA Government for allegedly giving care taker Chairmen an average of N5m monthly to cover their overhead cost without informing Ndi Anambra the whereabouts of the local Government Allocation.

He assured the people of the state that the Accord Party will run a very transparent and accountable Government, conduct local government election within six months of swearing in, grant financial Autonomy to the local Government system for a grassroots tailored infrastructure Development.

He reiterated that the Governorship candidate of Accord Party and himself are made men who are passionate about changing the face of Anambra State Positively as they have been able to impact their Various communities individually.

