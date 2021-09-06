From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The running mate of governorship candidate for Accord Party in the upcoming Anambra governorship election, Ifeatu Obi, has called out the state government for ‘lying publicly without shame’ in regard to the state’s reported number of yellow fever vaccinations.

Ifeatu Obi was reacting to the statement credited to the Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, that ‘In two weeks, we have been able to vaccinate about 5.5 million residents in 19 out of the 21 LGAs in Anambra against yellow fever.

‘The vaccinators visited public health facilities, educational institutions, churches and village squares, to ensure wide coverage,’ the state health commissioner had stated.

Challenging the commissioner’s statement, Obi asked: ‘Why do APGA=led government take Ndi Anambra for fools? How can this same government be lying publicly without shame?

‘How on earth did the APGA-led government vaccinate 5.5 million Anambra people during the lockdown within two weeks? Do they think that Ndi Anambra are daft?’

He challenged the state government to produce evidence of vaccination of Anambra people during the lockdown and also give a breakdown of all funds the state has received to combat COVID-19, how the funds were utilised and how it expended the N200 million it has earmarked for this year’s malaria control programme.

Obi urged the people of Anambra to vote out the APGA for allegedly mismanaging COVID-19 control funds and the state treasury.

He assured that, if elected into office come November, Dr Godwin Maduka through the Accord Party would restore sanity to the state’s health care sector and will be accountable to the people of Anambra.

