From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

One of the helmsmen working to enthrone Senator Andy Ubah as the next Governor of Anambra State come November 6, Sir Humphrey Nsofor, has predicted that every All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) member in the State House of Assembly would defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the governorship election.

Sir Nsofor said as a former Majority Leader in the Anambra State House of Assembly his prediction could not be faulted since six of the state lawmakers from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) defected recently to the APC ‘and many others now join in the defection spree.’

He insisted that there would be no option for the people of Anambra State other than to support Ubah to bring the state to national politics.

‘The anointing to take over Anambra State has fallen on the APC because of what President Muhammadu Buhari has done in the area of infrastructure in the State which no party has equalled since the creation of Anambra,’ he said.

‘The APGA lawmakers in Anambra in their wisdom considered that Ubah is the person they trust to be supported. Ubah is a humane human being not like other politicians that are self-centred and would never fulfil their electioneering promises. With Ubah, Anambra people can now see the light at the end of the tunnel.

‘It’s going to be total clearance. And anybody who will think about rigging is wasting his or her time because the masses are already on the side of the APC and its flag bearer, Ubah.

‘He is Moses of our time destined and commissioned to lead Anambra to the promised Land. He has got the experience, a seasoned politician, a seasoned administrator, a man who is kind with a listening ear,’ Sir Nsofor said.

He referred to the days of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe who he said knew the essence of belonging to a national party when he effected the NPN-NPP alliance to achieve a political goal for the interest of the Igbo.

‘APC is a national party. In the days of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, he had to go into a national party through what they called an accord. Until we are taken to the centre, we will not know the value of belonging to the centre. Our people are entrepreneurs and you shouldn’t limit them to Anambra State. Ubah is using APC to take us to the centre where we belong so that we will be able to exercise our various areas of calling in this part of the country.

‘Forget about the propaganda they dish out to little minds to confuse them about APC, to say it’s not an Igbo party. That is politics by confused, uninformed and unexposed politicians,’ he concluded.

