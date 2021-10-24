From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Valentine Ozigbo, the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 6 Anambra governorship election, has reiterated his readiness to serve and lead the people of the State into an era of prosperity.

Mr Ozigbo gave the assurance on Saturday, October 23, 2021, when he presented his manifesto to the leadership of the pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo.

While addressing the gathering at the King David Hotel, Awka, Ozigbo said Anambra has continued to deteriorate, adding that people have become accustomed to the status quo and are not angry enough to demand change.

“When I decided to run for office, a lot of people tried to discourage me. But I realised that even with my success in the corporate sector, I would never be fulfilled if I do not play my part in fixing my home, Anambra,” Ozigbo said.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“When we travel abroad, we are treated as second-class citizens because we have failed to prioritise the development of our homeland. This election is a call to action. We must change our story now that we have the time.

“We don’t lack resources, people, and intellect. What we lack is exemplary leadership, entrenching competence, and imbibing a culture of continuous improvement.

“Nigeria holds the key to liberating the black race, and I believe the Igbo must play a vital role in that liberation.

“I am running for governor so that Anambra can become an example of what can happen when a people tap into the unlimited possibilities available to all of us.

“This is the time to get it right and set Anambra on a path of sustainable development, and this is only possible when we have the right person, in the right party, emerging through the right process, and giving the right promise.

“I understand that Ohaneze Ndigbo is not partisan, but sometimes neutrality can be regressive. Therefore, we must deliberately choose to be part of the solution.

“We must define our expectations. Money should not be our priority. The right leader should have strong moral character, emotional intelligence, competence, capacity, and the ability to manage diversity.

“I am going into this election as an independent-minded human being who emerged through a free and fair process. I owe no bank, and I don’t have a godfather.

“Before the PDP primary election, we toured all 21 local government areas in the State and asked Ndi Anambra their expectations. Their answers formed the basis for the Ka Anambra Chawapu Manifesto.

“Our Cluster, Sector and Partnership approaches to development are well documented as has been widely accepted by a majority of Ndi Anambra.

“We will evolve a system that will make Anambra more competitive. We will engage the youths with entertainment, sports, and technology.

“I am inspired, driven and prepared to serve Ndi Anambra,” Ozigbo further said.

In his remarks, the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Anambra State, High Chief Emeka Udedeme, said although Ohaneze Ndigbo is apolitical, the group is open to interacting with all candidates to see their manifesto and discuss their plans for Ndi Anambra.

Chief Udedeme hailed Ozigbo for running an exemplary campaign devoid of violence and negativity.

While making a brief address, the leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo in South East, High Chief Ogene Okeke, thanked Ozigbo for meeting with the group, hailing him for his impressive presentation.

“My brother and friend, Ozigbo, has spoken like the son of a teacher.

Those who don’t know you and hear you will see that there is substance in you. Your message stimulates people, and I wish you well in your governorship bid,” Okeke said.

Valentine is the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, one of Africa’s largest and most diversified conglomerates.

An inspirational leader, Ozigbo has sparked a renewed hope in the political process with his revolutionary approach to electioneering and his Ka Anambra Chawapu message.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .