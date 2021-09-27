From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A support group known as Old Aguata Union (OAU) Warriors for Andy Uba has lambasted the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for it’s alleged abysmally failure and performance in the governance of Anambra State.

The group described APGA Government as a bunch of Political brigands whose stock in trade was pilfering and plundering of the resources of the State.

The convener of OAU Warriors Chief Ifeanyi Obidife, an APC stalwart berated the APGA led Government for wasteful spending of the collective patrimony of Ndi Anambra.

He revealed that available statically record shows that APGA led Anambra State Government official received a total of N470 billion from April 2014 to September 2017.

He stated that the record showed that APGA Government received N188 billion in statutory allocations; N109 billion in Local Government funds; N63 billion from Internally-Generated Revenue; and N60 billion borrowed from international and local sources.

Obidife expressed sadness that Anambra is in a sorry state with near collapse of infrastructure and entronement of nepotism into governance.

“APGA led Government are nothing but Political brigandages, where are all the statutory allocations, local government fund and several money that this Government has borrowed. Move round the state and you will not see any sign to show that Anambra State has received such amount of billions of Naira.

“This government of lies told the world that Anambra State exported and earned N5 million dollars in exportation of Ugu, (pumpkin) leaves, Onugbu (Bitter Leaves) and has received payment to export 10,000,000 tubers of yam. Ndi Anambra demands to know how much the state has earned from the so called exportation”.

He urged the people of the state to wake up from Political slumber and reject APGA with it’s candidate in the forthcoming November 6 governorship election.

Obidife assured Anambra that Sen. Andy Uba carries a divine mandate orchestrated by God to liberate Ndi Anambra from the shackles of brigands who are hell bent in exploiting the state.

He urged Anambra people to vote for the All Progressive Congress (APC) and to support Uba resolve to rebuild the Moribund Anambra State.