Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Members of the Anglican Communion in Anambra State have made passionate appeal for the election of the member of the church as the governor of the state come 2021 governorship election.

The Church Strategic Committee for the Election of Indigenous Bishop of Nnewi Diocese who made the appeal yesterday when they visited the Bishop-elect, Diocese of Nnewi (Anglican Communion) Ven. Ndubisi Obi in his office at St. Augustine Anglican Church, Federal Housing Estate, 3-3 Onitsha said it balanced equation since Catholic Church members had been in power for many years in the state.

The committee lamented that none of the church members had become the governor of the state since its creation, saying that for equity, justice and fairness, an Anglican governor should be produced in the forthcoming 2021 governorship election.

The committee who was led by former President of Council of Knights, Diocese of Nnewi, Sir. Emeka Nzewi, his Secretary, Sir. Sunny Ijezie and Prof. Ben Ufodike said that the church has been marginalized in governance, infrastructural development and grants which they needed to be corrected when a member of the church becomes governor of the state.

The committee told the Bishop elect that the Diocese has the potentials to go on Foreign Missionary works, if it pays emphasis on spirituality and plays down money contributions which it said are driving members out of the churches.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Sir Ejezie said “what the Diocese needs now is soul winning than monetary contributions as money will come if many souls running away are brought back.

“As the Bishop elect, you have a daunting task to right all that are wrong in Diocese of Nnewi and should not look at faces in doing the work if you must succeed. We are here on a solidarity visit to congratulate you our brother and son.

“We are full of high expectations knowing that as a man in mission, we want you to make Diocese of Nnewi a life on to God. We want him to make our Diocese rise and shine and we believe you have the capacity, competence, integrity and the spirituality to lift our Diocese up” Ejezie said.

The Bishop-elect, Ven. Obi, while responding promised that he would bring in the wealth of experience he has gathered from Diocese on the Niger to take Nnewi Diocese to the next level of spirituality.