Fred Itua, Abuja

Mr Obunike Ohaegbu, a lawyer and grassroots politician is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He is also a former Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission. In this interview with Sunday Sun, he spoke on the fate that awaits the PDP if it jettisons the zoning arrangement in Anambra State. He also spoke on other issues.

You’re from Anambra State and a member of the PDP. How would you react to claims that some Igbo leaders worked against your kinsman, Peter Obi during the last elections?

From what I gathered, a lot of people were bitter because they felt they should have been consulted and that it didn’t happen. It was unfortunate that some people had to make their feelings public. Whatever discussion they had in secret, it ought not to have been made public. It created the impression that Ndigbo didn’t support Obi. That is not the true position. The entire Southeast was behind Obi. You can confirm that from the results. The PDP swept the entire Southeast.

People are already jostling to take over from Willie Obiano. Are you certain that the existing power rotation in the state will be respected by the PDP in choosing its next governorship candidate?

The denial of zoning in Anambra State is unfortunate. Anambra has had 11 years. In the buildup to the last elections, almost all the major political parties only considered candidates from Anambra North. This was done because of the existing power rotation in the state. In the last elections in the state, I was the secretary of Anambra Union. Prof ABC Nwosu was the convener. Membership of the union cuts across political parties. It was agreed and a resolution was passed that candidates of the various political parties should come from Anambra North to complete the tenure of the zone. Even the PDP signed an agreement that it was only coming to complete the tenure of the area. If someone from the PDP is now coming out to say that there was no zoning, then it is unfortunate. One of the reasons Anambra Union agreed that the North should be allowed to complete its tenure without throwing up candidates from other senatorial zones, was to respect the existing zoning agreement. If we can resolve this problem of zoning, then we can focus on what is beyond Anambra. Instead of these unnecessary fights, let’s maintain this zonal arrangement for equality. I have my views about zoning. In Anambra, there are 32 general hospitals. There are about five local governments without general hospitals. Out of these five local governments, four are in Anambra North. Unfortunately, the governor of the state is from that region. He’s almost completing his tenure and he has not built one general hospital. These are some of the issues zoning should ordinarily address.

If the zoning arrangement is jettisoned, what happens next?

Take this to the bank. Any political party that doesn’t present a gubernatorial candidate from Anambra South in the next election is not running for the post. We will regard such a party as against the people of Anambra State.

Politics in Anambra State is seen as a something for the highest bidders. Won’t money play a role?

Who doesn’t have money in Anambra State? At the end of the day, it will boil down to the people that will vote. Once people have an ambition, they begin to look for reasons their ambitions should be accommodated. It’s good that a prominent PDP member is canvassing votes in his senatorial district. At the end of the day, it’s the delegates and members of the party that will determine everything.

What is the position of the state chapter of the PDP?

The PDP state chapter that conducted the last primaries we had said it will come from the next zone in the state. For now, politicians are just making their intentions known. People are still consulting and at the right time, the party will take a position. One thing I can tell you is this; if people do not respect the zoning arrangement in the state, it will not win the next governorship election. That is for sure.

Are you also consulting for the same governorship position?

I believe I am qualified. I am sure that I will offer myself when the time comes. I am still consulting. I have not made up my mind, but I believe I will make up my mind when the time comes and Anambra people will decide. Many of us from Anambra South didn’t participate in the last elections because we believe the zoning should be respected.

Peter Obi is seen as leader of PDP in Anambra State. Does he support zoning?

He actually started zoning. I am sure he supports it. He’s currently busy trying to retrieve his stolen mandate. I am not sure this is one of the issues bothering him right now.

Let’s return to your ambition. What are you offering if you join the race?

Assuming I decide to run as governor, I will focus on health. There should be a state of emergency in that sector. Nothing is happening in the health sector in the state. They have been overtaken by grasses. Education is the second thing. We don’t have enough teachers. In some communities, they have only two teachers. Communities and religious institutions are now obliged to pay for additional teachers. Peter invested heavily in the education sector. Anambra State is coming down in external examination. If we don’t stop this drift, it will get worse. We will also focus on agriculture. We have uncultivated lands in Anambra North. There are people willing to invest in agriculture. Government needs to provide strategic support to farmers. I have hired consultants to go round the state and identify areas where vegetables exported are cultivated. They couldn’t come back with anything.

There are beliefs that people who always lose out during PDP governorship primaries in Anambra turn around to work against the party. With he growing agitation about zoning, how will this be managed?

In Anambra State, the position of the governor is not for sale. For some, I will win, I will ensure that everyone is on board. If your party people work against you, it means they were never on board. There is no way you can stop people from running for an election. Anambra people will decide eventually. It is in the best interest of Anambra for the PDP to win the governorship election.