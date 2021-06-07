From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the Anambra State governorship election, Dr Chidozie Nwankwo, has promised to make the state an industrial hub if elected governor.

Nwankwo spoke at APC headquarters in Abuja on Monday when he returned his Expression of Interest and nomination forms ahead of the June 26 primaries.

Asked what edge he has over other aspirants, he said: ‘I will bring my wealth of experience to bear in industrialising the state. I will make Anambra the industrial hub of the country and Nigeria can copy the template.

‘I am a catalyst throughout my life. I have always brought change to whatever I do. My records show that in every field of human endeavour I have always engaged myself I have brought changes not only in Nigeria but across the world,’ he said.

On the possibility of the incumbency factor influencing the election, the APC governorship aspirant said: ‘My reputation in Anambra State is having been the head of the biggest markets in Onitsha because Onitsha controls all the elites that are the decision-makers in all the 177 communities.

‘I have been a leader in Onitsha Main Market for 10 years. Within the 10 years of my reign, I brought a change that cannot be erased in 100 years going forward.

‘I have been in the market and our popularity is indescribable. The legacy I left when I was the leader of the main market supersede any influence APGA has in Anambra state,’ the industrialist said.

He also revealed his plans on agriculture and insecurity: ‘To be honest with you, there has been absolute peace in Anambra State. Until a good leader gets to power, there will be a drastic change towards agitation.

‘If you read my manifesto, I am going to single Anambra out to become the industrial hub of Africa.

‘And millions of teaming youths will not have time to demonstrate when they are employed. I have done businesses in seven countries of the world. I have been to Isreal about three times. I have been to Ethiopia, with outstanding agricultural records. We are going to employ the best brains.

‘In all my companies, I have always partnered with the best companies in the world. Why people fail in agriculture is because they dont look for those with the pedigree. People with the record and experience to manage their entities. And that is why they fail,’ Dozie said.

On the mode of primaries he would prefer, he said: ‘The party knows the rules and regulations. And I will want the party itself to decide the model or template to use to manage the coming primary.’