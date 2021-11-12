From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the Anambra State governorship election, Dr George Moghalu, has congratulated Governor-elect, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, for emerging victorious in the just concluded poll.

In a statement he personally signed and made available in Abuja, the Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) describes Soludo’s victory as a righteous expression of the democratic ideal.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

He further noted that his intention to participate in the election as the candidate of APC was however scuttled as a result of adverse machinations against the public good.

“On behalf of my family, the Chief George Moghalu Campaign Organisation and Support Groups, I congratulate my dear brother, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, on his election as the Governor of our beloved Anambra State.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“Professor Soludo’s victory is a righteous expression of the democratic ideal. It represents a personal victory for him and for all the people of Anambra State and all those across the country who believe In the promise of a genuinely representative democracy built on the foundations of the rule of law and respect for the popular will.

“I had hoped to participate in this election as the candidate of my party, the APC, and contribute to the robust public debates necessary for democracy to thrive and progress to happen. However, as a result of adverse machinations against the public good, that was not to be. “Prof Soludo’s victory assures me that the people of Anambra State remain as desirous as ever for political leadership built on personal integrity, acceptability, professional credibility and a vision for governance centred on credible solutions to pressing developmental challenges.

“I believe that the obligation to seek the progress of Anambra State transcends politics. As such, we are called to embrace the higher calling of service to humanity so that by collective effort, we can make Anambra State the shining city on a hill. Therefore, I remain as committed today, as I ever was, to the progress and prosperity of our dear state and the welfare of all her people.

“I want to encourage Professor Soludo to run an inclusive government and to assure him as he prepares to assume office as Governor of Anambra State, that in every effort he makes to better the lives of our people, he will have my full support and utmost goodwill. I congratulate him, and I congratulate the people of Anambra State for this democratic victory,” the statement read.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .