From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2021 election in Anambra State, Dr Amobi Nwokafor, has said that he would pay more attention to agriculture and workers’ welfare if he becomes governor next year.

Amobi alleged that the state government under Obiano has not prioritized workers welfare and pays them “peanuts” despite their contribution to the state.

He also carpeted the governor on his performance in agriculture saying the state government under him was just paying lip service to the issues of agriculture in the state.

Nwokafor spoke at a seminar themed: “Anambra State: Past, Present and the Future” which was held in Awka, the state capital at the weekend. He said that his government would make workers smile if he becomes governor next year.

“If you look at the states in the South East, you will observe that the civil servants in Anambra are poorly paid. If I become governor of the state, I will double the salaries of Anambra civil servants. They are paid peanuts. I’m from the private sector and I know what it takes me to pay that kind of salary.”