From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has raked in a whopping N315 million from sale of expression of interest and nomination forms from 14 aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

Information gathered at the National secretariat of ruling party revealed that at the close of purchases and submission of the N22.5 million expression of interest and nomination forms on Tuesday, APC raked in the amount.

However, despite the 50 per cent waiver given to prospective female aspirants, no woman aspirant indicated interest to purchase and contest the state’s highest political position

Unlike in the 2017 governorship election when over 20 aspirants bought the nomination forms, there was serious apprehension that only few aspirants would purchase the form.

Both the secretariat staff and the national leadership of the had at a point raised concerns of a possible disinterest following the lukewarm attitude of the aspirants.

The 14 aspirants that bought, submitted forms and ready for screening for eligiblilty by the party ahead of the primary scheduled for June 26 include Sen. (Dr.) Emmanuel Andy Uba, Dr. George Nnadubem Moghalu, Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo and Sir. Azuka Okwuosa.

Others include Paul Izuchukwu Orajiaka, Chief Ben Etiaba Jnr, Col. Geoffrey Onyejegbu (rtd), Rev. Godwin Okonkwo, Comrade Maxwell Okoye and Amobi Nwokafor.

The timetable and schedule of activities earlier released by the party indicated that the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms which started April 16, will culminate into the party primary slated for Saturday June 26 where the party’s standard bearer will emerge for the November 6 State governorship election.

Meanwhile, the National Secretary APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanduoehehe, has assured that the party’s State executive not the Caretaker Committee will decide the mode of primary to be adopted for June 26 party primary.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party has directed that the State Executive and not the National Caretaker Committee will determine the mode of primary election for Anambra State.

“For the Caretaker Committee, we are going to ensure a level playing ground for all aspirants. We have no anointed or preferred candidate. The party is set to work with anybody that emerge from the party primary come June 26,” he said.