From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra State chapter has settled for direct mode of primaries to elect the party’s standard bearer ahead of the November 6 Anambra governorship poll.

Sources close to the state chapter who confided in Daily Sun in Abuja on Thursday, said that the choice of direct mode of primaries is to ensure that large number of party members did not congregate in violation of COVID-19 protocol.

Our sources further noted that the national leadership of the party will also use the newly updated membership register to serve as the electorate on the June 26 primaries.

“I can inform you authoritatively that we have settled for direct mode of primary and we have also communicated the national leadership of the party accordingly.

“We opted for direct because of COVID-19 protocol. We want to avoid a situation of many people congregating in violation of COVID-19 protocol. All the electorate will cast their votes in their local governments. Like I said, we opted out of indirect because we want to avoid assembling large number of people as delegates. Direct was experimented during Edo primaries and it worked perfectly well. We have settled for it,” he said.

On whether the register from the recently concluded membership registration and revalidation exercise will be used for the exercise, he said: “Of course, we have no choice than to use it. The national leadership has also agreed to deploy it to good use during the primaries. We have formally written to party to inform them of the resolutions reached for the conduct of the primaries.”