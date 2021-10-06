From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Ahead of November 6 Anambra State governorship election, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has commenced local government areas campaign tour in Anambra East and West council areas of the state.

On the local government campaign train were Governor Willie Obiano, the APGA gubernatorial candidate, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo and his running mate, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, the Campaign Council DG, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu and among others.

While speaking at the rally, Governor Obiano reminded the people of his projects executed or ongoing in the two LGAs such as community choose your project initiative, Iyiora, Aguleri bridges, Nteje/Umueri International Airport, rural electrification, water projects and among other projects.

He assured the people that work will soon commence on all ongoing road projects in the area since the terrain was difficult to work on during rainy season.

Obiano therefore appealed to them to vote for APGA candidate, Prof. Soludo come November 6, 2021 because according to him, Soludo will do better than himself in next four years.

In their separate remarks, the Anambra West LGA Chairman, Mr. Sylvester Okafor and his Anambra East counterpart, Barrister Obi Nweke while welcoming them to their LGAs appreciated Governor Obiano for his laudable projects like community choose your project initiative, rural electrification project and others.

Okafor appealed to Prof. Soludo to consolidate on the achievements of Obiano government and manage annual flooding in the area, if elected the governor.

The APGA Standard bearer, Professor Soludo promised to address the existential threats of flooding in the area, saying that his government if elected will facilitate the planting of one million palm seedlings annually over a period of time in addition to other agricultural programmes of the government.

He noted that his manifesto contains an agenda that will create at least 130,000 jobs for the youths annually and make 1000 youth millionaires every year and urged them to come out en masse on November 6 to vote for him alongside his Deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim.

The Campaign DG Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, House of Representatives Member for Anambra East and West Federal Constituency/Director Contact, Mobilization and Strategy), Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, Commissioner for lands Hon. Bonaventure Enemali and others who spoke at the rally urged the electorate to vote for APGA on November 6, 2021 governorship election for continuity.